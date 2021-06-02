EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Avaya by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

