EAM Global Investors LLC Raises Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,921. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.