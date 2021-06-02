EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 30,567 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,567 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Alphatec worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

