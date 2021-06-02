EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Mogo accounts for 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.81% of Mogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of MOGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

