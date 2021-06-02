EAM Investors LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,253. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

