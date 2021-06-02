EAM Investors LLC Acquires 43,152 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Cowen comprises 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cowen worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 2.81%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

