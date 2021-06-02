EAM Investors LLC Acquires 5,157 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,127. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

