EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 131,147 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.63% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,045. The stock has a market cap of $946.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

