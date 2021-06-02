EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,977 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 0.5% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

