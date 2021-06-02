EAM Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,405. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Insiders have sold a total of 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

