EAM Investors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,097 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.43% of The Shyft Group worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

