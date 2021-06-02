EAM Investors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Bally’s worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BALY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BALY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

