EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

SHAK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. 1,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.