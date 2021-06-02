EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Century Communities comprises about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,321. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

