EAM Investors LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. Atkore comprises about 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Atkore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atkore by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 339,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

