EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

