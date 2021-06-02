EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,032 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.93% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

