EAM Investors LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. FARO Technologies accounts for 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 77,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,353. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.37. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

