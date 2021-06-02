EAM Investors LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. FARO Technologies accounts for 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 77,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,353. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.37. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $97.88.
FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
