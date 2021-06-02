EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. ChannelAdvisor comprises 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.54% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,365,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 154,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,233. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

