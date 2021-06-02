EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Organogenesis comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 2,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.