EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.28% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

