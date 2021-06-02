EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -196.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

