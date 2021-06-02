EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PNFP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,560. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $277,239.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,078 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

