EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.44% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $653.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,061 shares of company stock worth $3,166,087. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

