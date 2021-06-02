EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,299 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.73. 130,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

