EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 160,102 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Avaya comprises about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Avaya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avaya by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $19,890,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 991,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.