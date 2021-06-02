EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,302 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

