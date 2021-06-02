EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,451 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,533 shares of company stock worth $9,975,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,590. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

