EAM Investors LLC Raises Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,928. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

