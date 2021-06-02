EAM Investors LLC Sells 23,087 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Alphatec worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.