EAM Investors LLC Sells 45,458 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,458 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.61% of AXT worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,550 shares of company stock worth $1,655,368. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 24,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,033. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.30. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

