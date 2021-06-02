EAM Investors LLC Sells 90,859 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,859 shares during the period. Vericel makes up about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vericel worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,291. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

