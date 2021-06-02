EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,868.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

