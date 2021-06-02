EAM Investors LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,687 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,848,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,103. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

