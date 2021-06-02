EAM Investors LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Herc makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

HRI traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $117.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

