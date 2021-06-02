EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,981. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

