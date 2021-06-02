Earnbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,958.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,958.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Earnbase has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $9.57 or 0.00025197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.