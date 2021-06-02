East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

