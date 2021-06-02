EasyFi Price Tops $5.52 on Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00014528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

