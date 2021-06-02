easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.