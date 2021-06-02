easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of ESYJY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.