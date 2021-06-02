Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.