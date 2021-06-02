ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital stock opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -81.99%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.