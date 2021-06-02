Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 1,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several brokerages have commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.