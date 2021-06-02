Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 378.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

