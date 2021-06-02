EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.65. 818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

About EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA)

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

