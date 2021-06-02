Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. 92,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,661. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.