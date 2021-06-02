Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.60)-$(0.51) EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.90.

ESTC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

