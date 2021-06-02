Electrify.Asia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,518.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $983,106.62 and approximately $29,518.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.