Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,425 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

