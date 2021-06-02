Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,265.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.